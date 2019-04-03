Burger King trialling plant-based 'Impossible Whopper' as vegan market soars

Have your say

Burger King is trialling a new plant-based version of its classic Whopper as the appetite for vegan products continues to grow.

The Impossible Whopper contains a beefless patty made from ingredients including soy protein, coconut oil and potato protein, providing a meat-free alternative to the famed flame-grilled beef Whopper.

It has been described as the Whopper's "twin" by the burger's manufacturer, and contains 17g of protein and zero cholesterol.

Companies around the world have been upping their vegan game as the market for meat-and-dairy-free products continues to grow.

Bakery chain Greggs recently boosted its sales by introducing a vegan sausage roll to their range, with the company's CEO Roger Whiteside labelling the product a "revelation".

Vegan products have also been proving a hit with non-vegans, with many people now looking to reduce their meat, dairy and egg intake for the sake of their health or the environment.

Burger King's new offering has been praised by some on social media who are amazing by its likeness to real meat.

One user commented: "It's actually really good. I would not be able to tell it wasn't really beef."

Another customer posted on social media: "Would do again."

But sadly vegans here won't be able to sample it just yet. The trial is being conducted in US city St Louis while the company considers plans for a wider roll-out.

The burger is being produced by environmentally-focused food manufacturer Impossible Foods.

Other ingredients in the patty include sunflower oil and heme, a plant-based ingredient that makes the burger "taste like meat", according to the company.

Impossible Foods' mission statement claims that "using animals to make meat is a prehistoric and destructive technology" and using meat-free alternatives is important for the environment.

It adds: "Animal agriculture occupies almost half the land on earth, consumes a quarter of our freshwater and destroys our ecosystems."