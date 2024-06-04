Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BT to discuss digital switch with customers in the Sunderland area

BT is to hold over 30 events across the area month to advise on the change from analogue to digital landlines which takes place by the end of January 2027.

The company will be at Sunderland City Hall, 10am-2pm on Thursday June 27; Speculation Place Car Park in Concord, Washington, 9am-3pm on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20; the Village Hall, North Road, Boldon Colliery,10am-4pm on Wednesday June 19; East Durham Garden Centre, South Hetton Road, Easington, 10-am-4pm on Monday and Tuesday, June 10 and 11.

The company will talk to customers about how landlines will be changing over the coming years, steps they need to take and the support available.

The change, which will see calls made over a broadband line for most customers, is a "much-needed upgrade due to the increasingly fragile and 40-year-old analogue technology".

Experts will also be on hand to demonstrate how BT’s new home phone service Digital Voice works and to demonstrate new products.

BT recently announced a revision to its timetable for moving all customers off the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and onto digital landlines, outlining a series of improvements to better protect vulnerable customers and those with additional needs, including telecare users.

It also confirmed that vulnerable customers with have additional needs or who use a telecare alarm system, will not be switched until Spring 2025 at the earliest, once data sharing agreements with local authorities or Telecare companies are in place and in-home support for telecare users is available.

Vicky Hicks, senior engagement manager at BT, said: “We will be visiting the North East throughout June to speak to our customers face-to-face and answer any questions they may have about the essential upgrade from analogue to digital landlines.

“There will be over 30 events across the region to give us a chance to speak to as many customers as possible about the change and demonstrate how the service works.

The roadshow comes to City Hall on June 27.

“The landline is here to stay and for the majority of customers, making the switch simply involves plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket, bringing new benefits such as advanced spam call blocking.