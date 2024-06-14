Bronze statue of Sunderland football hero Jill Scott unveiled at Gateshead College
Sunderland legend Jill Scott MBE is helping inspire hundreds of learners to follow in her footsteps by achieving their own dreams.
A bronze statue of the football hero has been unveiled at Gateshead College after being gifted by broadcaster Sky.
Jill, a former Monkwearmouth School pupil, took at BTEC National Diploma at Gateshead College and also played for its Women's Football Academy.
The statue was created by Sky last year in celebration of the former England Woman’s footballer joining its Sky Max hit sports-based comedy panel series, A League of Their Own, as Team Captain.
It shows Jill with her arms outstretched, commemorating the heroic moment she celebrated the 2-1 England victory against Germany at Wembley.
It honours her more than 160 England caps and 27 goals, as well as other sporting achievements and work off-pitch.
Jill said: “It’s an honour to see this statue find its home at Gateshead College, a place that played a pivotal role in shaping my journey. I hope it inspires current and future generations of students to pursue their dreams with passion and determination and to never give up.”
David Alexander, principal and chief executive of Gateshead College said: “We’re all immensely proud of our former student Jill, she’s a real inspiration to our students and it’s fantastic that Sky has gifted her statue to the college.”
Barbara Lee, commissioning editor, Sky UK, said: “We know how much Gateshead College means to Jill, and we know how much Jill means to the whole team, both on and off camera, at ‘A League of Their Own’.
“We’re delighted to gift the statue created in her honour to the College for its students to enjoy.”
The statue will now reside at its new home at Gateshead College, where organisers say it hopefully will inspire the next generation of sporting talent.
The Lionesses: A League of Their Own Special and all series of A League of Their Own are available to watch on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.
