Broken rail causes delays on East Coast Mainline

There are delays to East Coast Mainline rail services this morning, due to a broken rail at Darlington station.

Services running through the station may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Disruption to services is expected until 10am.

Northbound trains are not stopping. Customers for Darlington are advised to alight at Durham and take the first available service back towards Darlington.

Tickets will be accepted on the following services:

CrossCountry customers can use TransPennine Express services via any reasonable route

Mutual ticket acceptance is in place between LNER and TransPennine Express services between York and Newcastle.

TransPennine Express customers can use CrossCountry and LNER services via any reasonable route

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.