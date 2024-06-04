Broken-down vessel sparks lifeboat alert off Sunderland

The lifeboat assisted as another vessel brought the drifting boat to shore.

A broken down boat sparked an alert off Sunderland yesterday.

The Tynemouth lifeboat was called to SunderlandThe Tynemouth lifeboat was called to Sunderland
The Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat called to assist vessel which was drifting two miles off the Sunderland piers.

The All Weather Lifeboat and its crew of six was sent to the scene shortly after 4pm on Monday, June 3.

A passing vessel was able to take the casualty boat under tow while the lifeboat stood by to offer assistance if required and escorted both vessels to Sunderland Marina.

Once all were safely tied up, the all-weather lifeboat headed back to the Tyne where it was made ready for service again by 5.30pm.

