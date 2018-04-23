Broken down HGV causes delays on A19

A broken down HGV caused commuter misery on the A19 this morning, with drivers facing heavy delays.

The incident took place on the A19 northbound between the A690 and A183 in Sunderland around 8am, having a knock on effect for those travelling in rush hour traffic.

Drivers reported being stuck in tailbacks for around 30 minutes as one lane was blocked between the A690 Doxford Park and the A183 Chester Road by the vehicle.

North Eat Live Traffic has since Tweeted that the HGV has now been cleared and all lanes are now open.

The scene on the A19 earlier this morning.