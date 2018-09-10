Breast cancer survivor Mags’ head shave brings in £1,100 for charity

A loving husband did the honours as his cancer-battler wife had her locks shorn for a worthy cause.

Fence Houses woman Mags Glover had her hair shaved off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Margaret Glover, who had breast cancer 10 years ago, had her head shaved by husband Gary for the Macmillan Brave the Shave campaign at K9 Coffee House, Front Street, Fence Houses.

Mags, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago and had to undergo a double mastectomy as well as chemotherapy.

Thankfully she is now cancer free and as a way of giving back to Macmillan Cancer Care, she and husband Gary, 48, look to do charity events each year.

After performing a bungee jump in 2017, she decided to give Gary some clippers and take off her long hair, a stunt which has raised £1,180 for the charity.

“I’ve had long hair past my shoulders for the past few years so I thought getting it shaved would be a good thing to do,” said Mags, who works with adults who have learning disabilities.

“Raising money is just something I’ve always done since I had breast cancer.

“I didn’t need Macmillan when I had the illness as much because a lot of friends and family helped out, but a lot of older ladies, many who were maybe losing their hair due to treatment needed them to get things like wigs.

“I’ve seen that they really do a lot for people.”

Gary said: “Mags is always trying to give something back to cancer charities.

“She had cancer but managed to kick it in the backside and she’s fine now.

“Even though she lost her hair through her own treatment and she wants to show people going through exactly the same thing that it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“She only set herself a target of £250 so to get more than £1,000 is amazing.”

Mags and Gary, who works with people who have acquired brain injuries, regularly visit dog-friendly K9 coffee shop in Front Street, Fence Houses, where the head shave took place, with their pet pooch Stirling.

“The owner Rachael Brown does a lot for Macmillan because her dad passed away from cancer not so long ago,” added Mags.

“She did a coffee morning recently and that was when I suggested doing this.

“Gary even did a white collar boxing match last year so we’re always looking for new ideas to fund-raise.

“I’ll have to have a think about what I can do for next year.

“Even if you only get £500 by doing something, that will help a person. That’s what I say to people.

“I’ll always want to give back to Macmillan because without them, I wouldn’t be here today.”