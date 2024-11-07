The Fire Station is staging a special Remembrance Sunday concert featuring the Easington Colliery Band and special guests the Military Wives Choir from Dishforth and Leeming on Sunday, November 10 at 7pm.

The band is the reigning North of England brass band champions, clinching the title at the Gala Theatre in Durham earlier this year.

The choir will sing songs from the 2019 Military Wives film in addition to some well known Remembrance-themed pieces, with the band providing the stirring musical accompaniments.

The show also feature recorded interviews with band members and individuals from the local community.

Noteworthy pieces include a performance of Schindler’s List and a special arrangement of the the miners hymn Gresford, which will be played in honour of those who died in the 1951 Easington pit disaster.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station said: “We’re proud to host the Easington Colliery Band and special guests the Military Wives Choir at The Fire Station this Remembrance Sunday.

“The concert is set to be a heartfelt and poignant tribute to those we have lost and it gives us the opportunity to reflect collectively as a community.”

Stuart Cockerill of the Easington Colliery Band said: “We feel that this is a show with local people at its heart and we really hope that the people of Sunderland will come out and share this experience with us at The Fire Station.”

Tickets start at £12 and are available from The Fire Station’s website and ticket office, 2pm-6pm, Wednesday to Saturday. Doors will open for the performance at 6.30pm.