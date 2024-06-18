Brandy and lemonade the secret to a long life, says Sunderland 100-year-old
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brandy and lemonade might be the secret to enjoying a long life, according to a 100-year-old.
Ethel May Clark, who was born just five years after the conclusion of the First World War, has been celebrating a century of life.
Ethel was born on June 13, 1924, in Sunderland, where she grew up and later met her husband-to-be, Tom, while working at the city’s Pyrex factory.
The couple married on Boxing Day 1946.
They had three children and now have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, many of whom attended a celebration for Ethel at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home in Petelee to mark her special birthday.
After leaving Pyrex, Ethel worked at a laundrette for over four decades, before eventually retiring.
She moved to Bannatyne Lodge in July 2022.
Julie Armstrong, home manager at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, said: “Ethel had a fantastic birthday party for her 100th.
“We were delighted to welcome her friends and family, and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the performance from Joe Armstrong, who really made Ethel’s afternoon.
“Ethel is an amazing lady and everyone at Bannatyne Lodge would like to congratulate her on her 100th birthday.”
During her 100th birthday party, Ethel was asked what her secret to a long life was.
She responded: “Brandy and lemonade every day.”
And the classic combo was served at the celebration to help toast the occasion.
Entertainer Joe Armstrong put a show for the guests, performing some of Ethel’s favourite songs, and everyone enjoyed a tipple.
“Oh what a lovely day it’s been seeing all my family and friends,” she said.
“I even got a special card from the King.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.