Brand new immersive gaming experience opens at the Metrocentre

Fun seekers have flocked to the Metrocentre as a brand new immersive gaming experience opens.

Activate, the country’s newest ‘immersive competitive socialising experience’, officially opened to members of the public at the Metrocentre this weekend.

Hundreds of fun seekers took part in the Gateshead shopping centre’s newest activity over the course of Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20.

The experience invites thrill-seekers to jump, climb, and problem-solve in real-time interactive game rooms.

It features 12 cutting-edge spaces and nine immersive game types, such as Laser, Mega Grid, Hoops, Portals, and more.

Groups of two to five people can take on the challenges across various difficulty levels in a dynamic, adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

Rich Beese, the Co-Founder of We Do Play, the experiential leisure group behind Activate UK, has expressed his delight at being able to bring the experience to the North East.

He said: "We are beyond excited to bring Activate to Metrocentre.

"After the incredible reception we had at The O2, Metrocentre was the obvious next step.

“It's a leading leisure destination and the perfect setting to continue our UK expansion.

“The opening weekend has been a great success, and we welcomed hundreds of families, friends, and fun lovers through the doors of Activate at Metrocentre.”

Activate takes its place in the Metrocentre’s thriving leisure line-up, which includes operators such as Treetop Golf, Clip ‘n Climb and the Namco Funscape.

Gavin Prior, the centre director, has welcomed the latest addition to the Gateshead shopping centre.

He commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Activate to Metrocentre, adding a bold new experience to our entertainment mix.

“This immersive, live-action gaming attraction invites guests to jump, shoot, climb and crawl their way to victory—bringing high-energy fun that perfectly complements our diverse retail and leisure offering.

“We look forward to the excitement Activate will bring to Metrocentre.”

For more details, you can visit: https://playactivate.co.uk/newcastle-metrocentre.