Bradley Lowery to look down on Sunderland at Wembley as mum Gemma to make Mother's Day return for Checkatrade Trophy final

One of Sunderland's biggest fans will be cheering his team on in spirit as they fight for a trophy at Wembley.

Bradley Lowery, who lost his life to neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017 at the age of 6, supported the Black Cats along with his parents Gemma and Carl, appearing as mascot for the team at a number of matches.

The pair together at the Stadium of Light when Bradley acted as mascot for the club.

Now, as the club prepares for the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley later this month, Gemma has revealed that her family will return to the stadium two years on from their last trip.

In 2017, little Bradley had the honour of leading out England, alongside best friend and striker Jermain Defoe, as they faced Lithuania in a qualifier for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

The game, which was held on Mother's Day that year, ended in a 2-0 victory for the Three Lions with Bradley undoubtedly the side's lucky mascot.

Gemma and her son.

The Checkatrade Trophy final will also take place on Mothering Sunday.

Gemma said: "For us to be at Wembley again this Mother's Day - it just felt right to me.

"I know he will be with us, watching Sunderland win and helping us celebrate."

Bradley on the pitch at the Stadium of Light.

Gemma, who set up a charity in her son's name to support other children following his death, revealed that she had booked up to support Sunderland at Wembley before they were confirmed to be in the final.

She added: "I just knew we were going."

SAFC last graced the pitch at Wembley in 2014 in the League Cup final against Manchester City. Gemma and Bradley watched the game together from hospital.

This time, Gemma and her family will be cheering the lads on from the stands, while superfan Bradley will be sending his good wishes in spirit.

