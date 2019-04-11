Bradley Lowery Foundation wins planning approval to create holiday home at inspirational youngster's 'favourite place to visit'

Charity founders say they are delighted to get the go-ahead to build a holiday home in memory of inspirational Bradley Lowery.

Plans to build a holiday home for sick children by the family of Bradley Lowery have won the backing of Scarborough Borough Council.

Artists impression of the new Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home set to be build in Scarborough.

Six-year-old Bradley died in July 2017 having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old.

One of his last family holidays was to Scarborough and the Bradley Lowery Foundation now has the go-ahead to build a holiday home on land gifted by the council, which will allow other sick children and their families to enjoy a break in the seaside town.

The council's planning committee has voted unanimously to approve plans by the Bradley Lowery Foundation to build a five-bedroom luxury home in the seaside resort.

Councillors on the committee said the idea of being able to offer a site for Bradley's project was "a wonderful thing" that many families will benefit from.

Bradley and mum Gemma.

They were also very appreciative of the look of the designs, with one councillor saying the state-of-the-art facility will be "a welcome feature" in the area.

Councillor Eric Broadbent added: "It's often said that Scarborough councillors don't have a heart, yet here we are approving this wonderful project for sick children and their families."

Bradley's mum Gemma, chief executive of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, from Blackhall, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have received planning permission for the holiday home.

“We were very lucky when Bradley was here; we got to make so many memories. I want to be able to give that back to other families, so that they can have somewhere to go to make memories with their poorly children too.

“Scarborough was one of Bradley’s favourite places, building this home in Scarborough so that children and their families can enjoy quality time together would have made him very proud.

“We’d like to thank the people of Scarborough and the council for the support they’ve shown us so far.

“Now the plans have been confirmed, we will kick-start our fundraising for the project and continue to look for support from builders and tradespeople so that we can deliver this lasting legacy for Bradley.”

The five-bedroom house, which will sit on land formerly part of the Scalby Manor Estate, will also include a gym and sauna along with a barbecue terrace.

The planning document adds that Scarborough was Bradley’s “favourite place to visit” and that funding for the home has come from a number of sources including football clubs Sunderland, for whom Bradley was a mascot, and Premier League side Everton.

To donate or get involved with the build of the holiday home, email: contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com