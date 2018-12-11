Bradley Lowery Foundation given go-ahead to build holiday home for sick children in Scarborough

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been given permission to build a holiday home for children with life threatening illnesses and their families.

Scarborough Borough Council’s Cabinet today approved a long lease for a parcel of land in Scarborough to the foundation trustees, allowing it to build a state-of-the-art centre in the Yorkshire coastal town..

Subject to the necessary planning consents, it will be a two-storey building situated close to the town's North Bay and will include five bedrooms and a sensory garden with hot tub or sauna or pool.

The foundation was set up by Bradley’s mum, Gemma, after the six-year-old died in July 2017 after a battle with neuroblastoma.

Scarborough had special memories for Bradley and his family as it was the last place they visited, spending precious time together.

All Cabinet members were in favour of granting the lease on the land - a 1.05 acre parcel formerly used for grazing - to the foundation at nil value.

Coun Helen Mallory, Scarborough Borough Council's Deputy Leader said: "We are so pleased to have taken the decision to grant the lease to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"Their ambitions for the holiday home are awe inspiring and my respect and admiration for Bradley’s mum Gemma, in particular, continue to grow.

"I look forward to seeing this amazing project get underway and, in due course, welcoming children and their families to Scarborough for an opportunity to make many wonderful holiday memories."

The council said the proposed lease conditions ensure that the land can be used only for charitable purposes, with either party able to exercise break provisions should the foundation or a successor charity cease to use the property for the purposes of a holiday home for seriously ill children.