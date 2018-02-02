Boy, 16, charged after four-hour rooftop incident

A teenager has been charged with a string of offences following a rooftop incident which lasted four hours.

Police in Seaham were called to Ryton Crescent in the Deneside area of Seaham after reports of a young man who was on the roof of a house on Thursday afternoon.

Ryton Crescent, Deneside, Seaham.

The incident began at around 4.10pm yesterday and the boy was brought down from the roof by 8.30pm before being taken into custody.

Durham Police have said that a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray, criminal damage offences, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He has been remanded in custody.