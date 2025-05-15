This jammy Sunderland fan won nearly £140k of prizes on the day his team won the play-offs
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A Stunned Sunderland fan who won an £86,000 Range Rover Sport and £50,000 in cash said it "wasn't a normal Tuesday" when presenters from dream car giveaway firm BOTB turned up to hand him the keys.
Ian Heslop, from South Shields, was dragged out in his flip-flops to see the brand new car and admitted to the team that it wouldn't be the perfect Tuesday unless his beloved Black Cats won their Championship play-off that evening.
But his golden Tuesday was finally rounded off in style by Sunderland, when they levelled the match against Coventry City 1-1, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Presenters Christian and Katie explained talked through the car's features, and Ian explained that he'd been trying to win a dream car for four years.
He said: "I've come close a couple of times, but you never actually think it's going to happen. So what an amazing surprise.
"One of the better Tuesdays I've had, I've got to say. It's not a normal Tuesday, it's got to be right up there."
And when asked how he was going to celebrate, Ian admitted he had another priority to deal with first - that all-important play-off.
He said: "Well, I can't really celebrate tonight, because I'm a Sunderland fan and we're in the play-off semi-final tonight, so I'm taking my son to that. But definitely at the weekend I think a few bottles of fizz will get opened.
A win, he said, would "top off a perfect Tuesday."
Ian is one of dozens of people who are given life-changing prizes by BOTB, and some of the firm's current prize draws include a the chance to win a McLaren supercar for just 20p and the chance to win a £700,000 house for 99p.
To see all the competitions on offer, click here.