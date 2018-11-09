Boss of Sunderland charity set to retire

The boss of a Sunderland charity is set to retire in the New Year.

Graham Burt, chief executive officer at Sunderland Carers’ Centre, will step down in the next few months.

Amanda Brown who is taking over at the helm of Sunderland Carers' Centre.

The current assistant CEO, Amanda Brown, will step up into the role in 2019.

In Sunderland, there are more than 32,500 identified carers and it is estimated 2,407 of them are children.

Amanda has worked at the centre for three years and will take over from Graham, who has held the top slot for six years.

She said: “I am immensely proud to take up the reins at Sunderland Carers’ Centre, a city institution that consistently delivers such a vital service to people who dedicate their lives to helping others.

“Graham’s are enormous shoes to fill, but his hard work, diligence and outright belief that everybody matters has ensured he leaves the centre in far better health than when he started, six years ago. We will miss him very much and wish him a happy retirement.”

Amanda has moved quickly to reassure carers and other centre users that normal service will be maintained throughout the transition period.

She said: “People can rest assured that while the leadership at the centre may be changing, Sunderland Carers’ Centre will continue to be a haven of support, advice and a vocal advocate for our city’s caring community.”

Graham took over at the centre at a difficult period when central government cuts had directly impacted upon the charity.

But, he has been able to turn around the negative financial position.

He said: “Carers are ordinary people doing truly extraordinary things for their friends or family. Every single person matters and deserves support when it is needed.

“I am immensely proud at what the team has achieved, since 2012. I am also incredibly happy that Amanda will be taking over as CEO. I could not think of a better person to steer our vital organisation into 2019 and beyond – I wish her and everyone at Sunderland Carers Centre the best of luck, even though I know they won’t need it.”