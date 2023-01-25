Borough Road reopens after man is hit by bus in Sunderland city centre

Emergency services including Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) were called to Borough Road shortly before 2pm today, Wednesday, January 25.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2pm today, we received a report that a bus had collided with a man on John Street in Sunderland city centre.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

Patient taken to RVI

A NEAS spokesperson confirmed it had attended and one patient had been taken to hospital: "We were called at 13.52 to a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle at the junction between Borough Road and John Street, Sunderland.

“We sent one emergency ambulance, one clinical team leader and were supported by colleagues from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary by ambulance."

Borough Road is cordoned off

A GNAAS spokesperson added: “Our team were activated at ten past two to a report of a road traffic collision in Sunderland.

"They arrived on the scene at 24 minutes past two, with a doctor and paramedic on board.”

The road was closed at the junction with John Street but has reopened in the last half an hour.

The bus is still at the scene