A Sunderland motorist has admitted getting behind the wheel while more than five times over the drink-drive limit.

Ian Thompson, 44, was caught driving a Ford Mondeo on the A184 at West Boldon, South Tyneside, on Tuesday, February 25.

Thompson, of Rannoch Road, Red House, is believed to have been arrested at the scene and taken to a police station, where he gave an evidential breath reading of 181mcg of alcohol. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without due care and attention.

Due to the high alcohol reading, the court ordered an all-options pre-sentence report, meaning a custodial sentence is being considered.

Prosecutor Chike Anieto did not outline further details of the incident.

Duncan Emmerson, defending, told the court: “The defendant has pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a reading of 181mcg in breath.”

Magistrates imposed an interim driving disqualification and adjourned sentencing until Thursday, June 26.

Neil Jackson, chair of the bench, told Thompson: “We’re going to ask for a report, that’s an all-options report. You will be released on unconditional bail.

“That means that if you don’t attend on the day, you’ll be treated as absconding and arrested and brought before the court. The offence carries a disqualification.”