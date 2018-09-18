Bookies have backed singing sensation Courtney Hadwin to win America's Got Talent

A local bookies has backed teenage singing sensation Courtney Hadwin as the favourite to win the America's Got Talent final.

The 14-year-old will be performing in the final of the hit US TV show in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The student at The Academy in Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, won the public vote in last Wednesday's semi-final where she sang her rendition of Born to be Wild last week.

Coral, which has a shop in Blackhall Colliery, has said it would make Courtney the evens favourite to win the final.

"Courtney has taken this series of America's Got Talent by storm, and heads into the final as hot favourite and very much the one to beat, and her many fans on both sides of the Atlantic will be hoping she can justify those odds and land the top prize," said Coral's David Stevens, head of public relations.

The schoolgirl, who lives in Hesleden, is widely considered the favourite in the competition, after previously impressing judges with covers of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle and James Brown's Papa's Got A Brand New Bag.

Howie Mandel compared her to a young Janis Joplin and gave her the golden buzzer which sent her straight through to the live shows.

He's also said that he thinks she will win the competition.

The top 10 acts will perform one last time on Tuesday September 18 at 8pm in Los Angeles - which is 1am BST on Wednesday morning.

Then the results finale take place the following day on Wednesday September 19 at 8pm - which is 1am BST on Thursday morning.

She's now getting ready for the biggest performance of her life when she takes to the stage at the America's Got Talent final.