Body of man recovered from beach at Blackhall Rocks

Police say they have ruled out foul play after the body of a man was recovered from a beach.

By Kevin Clark
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT

Emergency services were called to Blackhall Rocks yesterday, Tuesday, March 14.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Police were called at around 10.30am to reports that a body had been found on the beach near Blackhall Rocks.

“Officers attended and, sadly, a man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Coastguards crews at the scene
“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Jayne Harrison
PoliceEmergency services