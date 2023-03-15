Body of man recovered from beach at Blackhall Rocks
Police say they have ruled out foul play after the body of a man was recovered from a beach.
By Kevin Clark
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT
Emergency services were called to Blackhall Rocks yesterday, Tuesday, March 14.
A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Police were called at around 10.30am to reports that a body had been found on the beach near Blackhall Rocks.
“Officers attended and, sadly, a man was confirmed deceased at the scene.
“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”