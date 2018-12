An inquest has opened after the discovery of a man’s body in a park.

Gary Burdess, 42, of Murton, was found in the village’s Welfare Park on Friday, December 1.

An inquest into his death has now opened at County Durham and Darlington Coroner’s Court.

Coroner’s officer Julie Nicholson said in a statement to the court: “There has been no official cause of death confirmed as yet.”

Friday’s hearing was adjourned until May 9 next year.