Body of a man found after ‘a vehicle left the cliffs’ at Marsden
Northumbria Police have confirmed that the body of a man was found in the Marsden area after reports that a vehicle had “left the cliffs”.
Emergency services from multiple agencies were called to the scene at 12.15am on Saturday, December 14, and following a search, they sadly found a body.
The man’s next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specially-trained officers in the wake of the incident.
Police have confirmed that the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is now being prepared for the coroner.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.15am on Saturday, we received a report of a vehicle leaving the cliffs at Marsden in South Shields.
“Emergency services attended the scene and following a search involving multiple partner agencies, the body of a man in his 50s was sadly found.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
“The vehicle involved was recovered from the scene.
“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”
