Body found in search for missing man in Sunderland

A body has sadly been found in the search for missing man David Firth.

The 49-year-old was reported missing to Northumbria Police after he was last heard from in the morning of Monday, July 28.

Since then, extensive enquiries have been carried out by officers to locate David.

Sadly, a body was discovered in the Houghton-Le-Spring area on the evening of Wednesday, July 30.

Formal identification has taken place and David’s next of kin have been notified – they are currently receiving support from officers.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Inspector Trevor Whitehead, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome in our investigation, and our thoughts remain firmly with David’s family at this time.

“We’ll continue to support them in any way they need, as they start to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“We ask their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information, your support is invaluable.”