Kevin Topping had been going through a rough patch - but a new car will turn things around for him | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sunderland bus driver Kevin Topping could not believe his luck after winning a £77k BMW M3 Touring in a 21p prize draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bus driver from Sunderland had to fight back tears after hearing he'd won a £77,000 BMW after spending just 21p on a prize draw ticket.

Money had been tight for Kevin Topping, as he was nearing retirement and his wife had had her hours reduced at work - but he didn't expect a film crew to turn up and turn his life around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin had just polished off a morning shift on his route for Go North East when a presenter from prize draw firm BOTB, Katie Knight, gave him a knock on the door.

"I'm very happy to say, that for just 21p, you have won yourself an M3 Touring.

Kevin's face dropped as he caught sight of the bright orange BMW parked down the road, and the enormity of his prize set in.

BOTB's Katie Knight helps Kevin celebrate | BOTB

"You're kidding? Wow," he choked, lifting his glasses to wipe away tears. It's amazing, I just didn't think I would win anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm just overjoyed at the fact that I've won something. And not just something, but it's an amazing car.

"I just didn't think for one minute this would ever come to me. I never dreamt it in a million years."

Kevin's new car is a top-spec BMW M3 Touring, a super-estate with more than 500bhp and a 0-60 time of just 3.6 seconds.

And although he was smitten with the car, reality set in as Katie reminded him that all BOTB winners are offered a cash alternative instead of the dream car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Have you ever thought what you might do with the cash alternative?" Katie asked.

Kevin was blown away by his 500bhp BMW - but he's tempted to take a cash alternative instead | BOTB

Kevin said: "I'm due to get my first pension this year, and we've always dreamed of getting a home abroad and retiring somewhere.

"But the problem my wife has at work at the moment is they've changed her hours, so we're going through a bit of a rough patch.

"I've said to her, just pack in. You don't need to work, just pack in. I'll do a few more shifts at work. And this will make one hell of a difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin's win was one of several prize draws BOTB carries out every week, and prizes include cash, holidays, dream cars, and even a house.

To find out more about the competitions and draws, or to buy a ticket, click here.

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John

Zesty Paws We tested these pet supplements – here’s why our dogs now have them daily 🐾 £ 24.00 Buy now Buy now After trying out Zesty Paws with our own dogs, we can see why they’re getting so much love. The soft chews smell great (our two practically beg for them) 🐶, and they’re packed with targeted ingredients for joint support, shiny coats ✨ or calmer behaviour 💤. No messy powders or hidden pills – just a tasty daily treat that actually works. Zesty Paws is offering 15% off its full supplement range until the end of October 🎉. Click here and use code AUTUMN15 at checkout to claim the deal.