Washington Village has welcomed back Britain in Bloom judges. It celebrates Washington’s 60th anniversary by representing the North East in this year's prestigious national competition.

Washington Villager volunteers dressed for the part with their flower power theme. | 3rd party

The village goes head-to-head with eight others across the UK in the Best Village category of Britain in Bloom, representing the region.

Washington Village has had previous success in the competition. In 2021 it was named Best Village and was the overall winner in Northumbria in Bloom.

A team of 20 volunteers welcomed the judges with a 1960’s “Flower Power” themed celebration; marking the 60th anniversaries of Washington new town and the the Northumbria in Bloom and Britain in Bloom competitions.

The regular Washington Village in Bloom team of volunteers have worked tirelessly alongside council workers, volunteers completing Duke of Edinburgh awards and volunteers from Barclay’s Bank on the stunning, colourful flower beds.

Joan Atkinson, chair of Washington in Bloom, said: “We have had extra volunteers giving their time this year and Sunderland City Council are always ready to support us with watering the beds and making sure the pavements and roads are litter free.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without our brilliant Washington in Bloom volunteers who refuse no task throughout the year, from clearing all grassed areas of leaves, maintaining borders, and putting on fundraising events to help us buy all the plants for our changing displays.

“We are one of just eight villages in the UK to be invited to compete in the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Britain in Bloom Competition; it’s just amazing for our village to represent the North East entry.

Beautiful Washington Village. | 3rd party

"This year of course we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Washington New Town and Britain in Bloom are also celebrating their 60th anniversary, so our volunteers are all dressing in 60’s clothing for our own flower power judging day.”

Representatives from organisations who have helped prepare the village also joined the celebration and welcomed the judges, alongside local businesses who support them.

The group are displaying pictures from local schoolchildren on the flower power theme.

Washington Village will find out if it has been successful when the winners of each category of the Britain in Bloom awards are announced at an awards ceremony at the RHS headquarters in London on Monday, October 21.