Black Cats stars bring Christmas cheer to children in Sunderland Royal Hospital

Sunderland stars brought a touch of Christmas cheer to families and children at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

First teamers Dan Ballard, Luke O'Nien, Dan Neil and Antony Patterson joined Grave McCatty, Jenna Dear, Libbi McInnes and Jessica Brown from the Black Cats' women's team to pose for pictures , sign autographs and hand out gifts on the hospital's children's wards and the Niall Quinn Children's Centre.

Luke, himself a father-of-two, was delighted to be able to bring a little festive magic to the wards and said it was one of the highlights of Christmas.

"I can't remember a year I've missed," he said.

Jacob Merryweather with the players

"I really enjoy getting to come down here, meet the wonderful workers that give everything for our city and obviously, some families are in here over Christmas so it is nice to see them and put a smile on the faces as well."

Few smiles were bigger than that on the face of devoted Black Cats fan Alan Palin, whose five-month-old son Albie was among the children on the ward.

Alan, who has just got a half-season ticket at the Stadium of Light, was over the moon when he heard the players would be dropping in.

"It is class," he said.

Three-year-old Sky White and mum Sherilee Cairns meet the visitors

"I found out earlier today, so I went home, put my Sunderland top on and came back."

Eleven-year-old Jacob Merryweather even got to come face-to-face with another of his footballing heroes, courtesy of Luke O'Nien.

When the youngster asked him to pass on a message to Jobe Bellingham, the skipper went one better, ringing the midfielder on his mobile for a video chat.

Season ticket holder Jacob, who goes to the match with his grandparents, was thrilled by the visit: "I did not know they were coming in," he said.

Anthony Patterson meets a familiar face thanks to eight-year-old Sadie Bell

"When I found out, I was shocked and very excited."

Sunderland Royal paediatrics directorate manager Derek Curry was delighted to welcome the special guests: "Christmas is an exciting time for children and obviously, when children come into hospital around or over Christmas time, it can sometimes steal that excitement," he said.