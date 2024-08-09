Biker remains in critical condition after Sunderland road incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update has been given on two people who were injured when their motorcycle was involved in a crash on a busy Sunderland road a week ago.

The scene after the crash on Toll Bar Road. | Sunderland Echo

At around 1pm on Friday, August 2 their bike collided with a car on the B1405 Toll Bar Road, close to the junction with Leechmere Industrial Estate.

Northumbria Police said at the time: "“Emergency services attended the scene and two male riders of the motorcycle were taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Seven days on, the Echo understands that one of the riders remains in hospital in a critical condition, while the other has been discharged from hospital, but with serious injuries.