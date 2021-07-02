Biker, 27, dies more than a week after crash during trip out to the dales with friends
Collision investigators are trying to piece together what happened in the lead up to a crash which has claimed the life of a 27-year-old biker.
Durham Constabulary officers are appealing for information after Michael Broadey died in hospital last night, Thursday, July 1, following the incident on Wednesday, June 23.
The 27-year-old, from Blackhall Colliery, came off his motorcycle during an outing with friends on the B6277, near Harwood in Teesdale.
The trio were travelling from Alston towards Middleton-in-Teesdale when the collision happened just after 2pm.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We wish to offer our condolences to Mr Broadey’s family, who have asked for privacy at this time.
“Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected].