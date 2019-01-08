Best of Wearside Awards 2019 - who are your community heroes?

It’s back again! Our search for the champions of our Wearside and County Durham communities has returned.

The Best of Wearside Awards have been launched today and it’s your chance to pay tribute to everyone from courageous children to fantastic fundraisers.

It doesn’t matter how many nominations you put in. The more the merrier. Just get those entries in and let’s make sure that Wearside and County Durham’s true community champions get the praise they deserve. Echo reporter

It’s the 15th year of our awards and we can’t wait to unearth another set of heroes.

Have you been impressed with an amazing member of the public and wondered how to reward them?

Why not put them in the running for honours.

It doesn’t matter how many nominations you put in. The more the merrier.

Just get those entries in and let’s make sure that Wearside and County Durham’s true community champions get the praise they deserve.

We want to make 2019 extra special for some of the area’s finest people and you can help by nominating them.

There are 10 great categories covering everything from a student who has excelled to a Local Hero who has gone to extraordinary lengths to help others.

It might be someone who is great at sport, an individual who has made a difference in their neighbourhood, a child of achievement or child of courage.

Take a look at the list of categories and the criteria below, and decide which best suits your cause.

And then simply follow the instructions on how to enter.

This year’s competition has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsors Stagecoach and Calsonic Kansei.

We thank them all for getting on board and now comes your turn to get involved.

We hope you will inundate us with entries and make the job of the judges that much harder.

Take a look at the categories below, read the entry instructions, and your favourite cause will be a step closer to hopefully winning a Best of Wearside title.

THE CATEGORIES:

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.

HOW TO NOMINATE.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than the middle of February.

There are three ways to nominate.

l Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

l Post them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

l Visit the website at https://www.bestofwearside.co.uk.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT.

Once we pass the competition deadline - which is in mid-February - the panel of judges will meet days later to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders.

Those who are still in the running will learn their fate at the glittering grand finale on Thursday, March 28. Watch out for more details on that coming soon.

After the event, we’ll bring you a colour supplement with photographs and interviews from the night.

But for now, the main thing is to get those entries in!