Bellway funding is icing on the house for Ryhope school

More than 60 pupils took part in the craft sessions.

Developer Bellway has helped pupils at a Sunderland primary school build their own houses for Christmas.

The company, which is building new homes at Barton Meadows in Ryhope, gave the village's St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School £279 to cover the cost of 17 gingerbread house kits and icing, sweets, Smarties and peppermint candy canes.

Working in teams of three and four, 66 pupils in Key Stage 1 assembled and decorated the houses, which were displayed in the school for a day before the children got to eat their own creations.

Head of School Joanne Jobling said the kits had been a big hit: "We would like to thank Bellway for their kind donation," she said.

"The children had great fun building and decorating the houses. We look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager at Bellway Durham, said: "We thought it would be a lovely gesture and an early Christmas present from us to these pupils to challenge them to build their own gingerbread houses.

"The children loved the creative process and produced some absolutely fantastic creations, which I bet tasted even better than they looked.

"At Bellway, we see ourselves as an integral part of the local community and our ongoing relationship with schools and organisations in the village is testament to that.

"This donation was a great way to help get the children into the festive spirit in the run-up to their Christmas break.”

Bellway is building 60 new homes at Barton Meadows, off Rockliffe in Ryhope.

The development was named after Second World War pilot Cyril Barton, who died after crash landing in the village, managing to steer his stricken Halifax bomber away from houses and pit-head workings.

He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery.