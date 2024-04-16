Bellway claims second prestigious award for Barton Meadows in Ryhope

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder has been given The Bricks Site Recognition Award from LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Warranty for February 2024 for its work at Barton Meadows. The developer won the award for the same site in February2023.

The LABC Warranty Bricks Awards recognise the very best developments, construction practices and workmanship of developers, builders, contractors and housing associations across England and Wales.

A representative from LABC Warranty, which is one of the largest providers of structural warranties in the UK and works in partnership with more than 3,700 LABC surveyors, is to personally deliver the award to the site team at Barton Meadows.

Bellway's Barton Meadows development in Ryhope.

Gary Wilson, Business Development Manager at LABC Warranty, said: “Regardless of any external challenges posed, from material shortages to price inflation, Bellway's team has adapted and completed excellent work on Barton Meadows.

“John and his team show great professionalism and care in their work, and awards like the Site Recognition Award only serve to reflect their achievements on site. We're proud to partner with Bellway, and look forward to working with them in the future."

John Tate, Site Manager at Barton Meadows, said: “For the team at the site to win one of these prestigious awards is impressive but to win another one is very significant. It is just a reward for all the hard work and extra effort we have put in and demonstrates that we have not rested on our laurels but have maintained very high standards at Barton Meadows.

“The LABC Warranty Bricks Awards recognise the quality of workmanship and site management and the inspections by the surveyors are rigorous and all-encompassing. We had two unannounced visits from an LABC surveyor which ensures a real assessment of the day-to-day running of the site.

“The inspection examines the level of workmanship at all stages of construction – first fix, second fix and completed properties. To give a fully rounded view of the standard of site management, the inspector also takes into account health and safety procedures and the general tidiness of the site.

“My ethos, which the whole team has bought into, is to check and re-check each process to ensure that we get everything right the first time around. This award is also great news for our customers because they can rest assured that when they buy a new-build home at Barton Meadows they are securing a quality new home from a double award-winning site.”

Bellway Durham is building 60 properties at Barton Meadows, featuring 55 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and five affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Barton Meadows is named in honour of RAF pilot Cyril Barton VC. He died in 1944 after crash-landing his plane in a field in Ryhope, avoiding houses and pit-head workings as the aircraft came down.

There’s currently a selection of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Barton Meadows, with prices starting at £199,995 and £269,995 respectively.