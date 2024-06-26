Become a partner in the Sunderland Music City bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Music City Sunderland bid is looking for more partners to help with their efforts to add status and economic benefits to the city - and it won't cost you anything.

Wearside singer-songwriter and pianist, Lottie Willis, was on the bill at the Sunderland Music City bid launch at The Fire Station. | MAC Trust

The bid officially launched on June 21. If successful it could bring a string of economic and cultural advantages to the whole North East, building on an already rich musical heritage by showcasing Wearside globally.

A citywide partnership led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust wants Wearside to become a globally-recognised music hub.

Marty Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets, alongside Frankie Francis, lead singer of Frankie and the Heartstrings, have been appointed Sunderland Music City officers and the main points of contact.

Music city status has brought many successful events, as well as recognition to cities around the world of various sizes and levels of fame.

The founders of the Music Cities Network are Manchester, Aarhus, Bergen, Berlin, Hamburg, Gothenburg, Groningen, Nantes, Reykjavik and Sydney.

Anyone can become a partner: musicians, promoters, artists, businesses, educators or people who just love music. This is free and without obligation and anyone doing so could benefit from:

* Regular networking events and opportunities to meet with and learn from industry professionals

* Marketing via a website, social media and mailing list

* The ability to list events on the Music City Sunderland website

* Amplification of things that are important to you - your priorities, passions and causes

* The opportunity to be part of Sunderland Music City events and initiatives, helping your city to achieve European Music Cities Network status

Michelle Daurat, chief executive of the MAC Trust, said: “Sunderland is a city with a long tradition of music and musicians and through the Sunderland Music City partnership we believe we can develop and support music, in all its forms, bringing significant economic, employment, cultural and social benefits.

Sunderland Music City could be huge for the city and the wider North East. | MAC Trust

“Music Cities around the world have attracted commercial investment, along with talent attraction and retention in education and employment.

“However, the success of a Music City depends on the support and commitment of stakeholders, including the music community, the education and public sectors and voluntary bodies and we’re delighted to see so many Sunderland organisations already becoming partners in our drive to join the Music Cities Network.”