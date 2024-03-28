Beamish braced for bumper visitor numbers this Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to the popular attraction can take part in the Beamish Easter Egg Championships where people have to find twelve Easter eggs hidden across the museum. For the more creative types, Easter wreath-making classes will be held in the school on Saturday, 30th March, Sunday 31st March and Monday, 1st April.

Alternatively, visitors can try their hand at egg jarping at Pockerley Old Hall or have a go at egg rolling in The 1900s Town park on Saturday, 30th March, Sunday, 31st March and Monday, 1st April.

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North has recently been named the most visited attraction in the region with another increase in visitors, in a new report by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).

National World

The museum welcomed 801,756 visitors last year, an increase of four per cent on 2022, show the figures that were released earlier this month as part of English Tourism Week.

Popular open access train operator Lumo has renewed its partnership with Beamish Museum.

As the Easter getaway gets underway across the country, the Tyneside-based train operator has offered top tips to ensure an even easier Easter escape.

Allow yourself plenty of time to get to the railway station Pack smart and try to keep luggage to one travel size bag Enjoy the journey knowing rail travel is the most sustainable way to travel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lumo offers low-cost, high-speed travel along the East Coast route with great value fares between Edinburgh and London.

Beamish museum has a packed programme of events lined up for this year, including Beamish Steam Gala – Wheels of Industry (6th & 7th April), Horses in Harness (8th & 9th June), Fares Please (29th & 30th June), Summer activities (1st July to 3rd September), Beamish Tractor Show (27th & 28th July), Leek Show (7th & 8th September), Home Front, Home Farm (14th & 15th September), Harvest Celebrations (5th & 6th October) and Christmas at Beamish (23rd November to 24th December).