BBC Radio 4 debate show Any Questions? to be broadcast from Sunderland Minster

By Tony Gillan
Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:08 GMT
BBC Radio 4's Any Questions? programme is being recorded live at Sunderland Minster on Friday, October 25.

Any Questions? is a topical discussion programme in which the audience poses questions to a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media and other fields.

Its current presenter is Alex Forsyth. The panel is yet to be announced.

It has been running since 1948 and is often regarded as a radio version of BBC1's Question Time, but has in fact been going for 31 years longer than its television counterpart.

A companion phone in show Any Answers? is broadcast on Saturday afternoons immediately after the repeat edition of Any Questions? has been aired

Any Questions? from Sunderland is expected to be broadcast at 1.10pm on Saturday, October 26, with Any Answers? immediately following at 2pm. Both will be available on the BBC Sounds streaming service.

All are welcome to attend at Sunderland Minster and attendance is free, but a ticket is essential. Tickets are only available on www.ticketsource.co.uk - unless seats remain on the day when they will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

If you have a question to ask, you will be invited to submit it on arrival. Doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm precisely, as the live recording will start at 8pm.

Refreshments will be available in the Minster Cafe.

