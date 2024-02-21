Barratt Developments North East appoints new Commercial Director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading five-star housebuilder, Barratt Developments North East, has appointed a new Commercial Director to its board.

Alex Lawson, who joined the business in November 2022 where he climbed the ladder to Head of Commercial, has now been appointed as Commercial Director. In his new role as Commercial Director, Alex will manage many factors related to cost-effective building, including estimating, quantity surveying, procurement and material buying. His new role will see him lead the team to achieve targets relating to accurate build cost assessments for land acquisition, budget control through the lifecycle of developments, and managing key relationships. Alex aims to achieve key targets for growth and success, working closely with the Divisional board of directors. He envisions a leading commercial team within the division, characterised by strong relationships, repeat business, and mutual growth with suppliers and subcontractors.

Alex’s journey is an extensive one, as he first set out in the housebuilding industry in 2016, gaining experience across many fields including housebuilding, quantity surveying, land acquisitions, and site starts. After graduating Northumbria University with a first class honours degree in Quantity Surveying, Alex began his career in civil engineering, which saw him involved in groundworks schemes including new road construction, sewers and plot work projects.

This promotion marks the third for Alex in under one year, demonstrating the fantastic career opportunities that are available within the housebuilding sector, as well as the support of Barratt Developments as an employer.

Alex Lawson, Commercial Director at Barratt Developments North East said: “It’s been such a fantastic journey working with Barratt Developments North East, and I’m so pleased to have been promoted to Commercial Director. The team around me is superb, and I’m looking forward to continue seeing the progression of the individuals within it, as well as delivering our business objectives.”