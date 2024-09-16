Barge transports section of New Wear Footbridge into place on sunny day in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passersby were treated to a free display in the river this morning as a barge brought a section of the new footbridge into place on the River Wear.

Picture taken by Graham McClelland

Graham McClelland was out and about early to photograph the structure being brought up the river.

“Alas, we no longer have newly built ships coming down our river to send to the world - but, hey, we can still navigate a bridge up our river without hitting anything,” he observed.

The final sections of the New Wear Footbridge arrived in the city on the last day in August, having been shipped over from Belgium, and work is progressing to complete the crossing by summer 2025.

The bridge will be centrepiece of the Riverside Sunderland development, one of the UK’s largest urban regeneration projects.

The scheme is creating homes, business premises and major public services on either side of the river, with the former Vaux Brewery site, an upgraded city centre, and the redevelopment of the Sheepfolds area on the north side of the river.

The new bridge will help better connect both sides of the regeneration project.

The structure will improve access to the Sheepfolds Stables, the Stadium of Light, the Housing & Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), and the new residential neighbourhood being created to the north of the river.

Once the final sections of the bridge have been lifted into place, VolkerStevin will then begin welding the pieces together, installing the deck and the railings, and then adding the final touches to prepare it for opening.