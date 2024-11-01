Banning firework sales to the public would only add to the fun in Sunderland

Bonfire Night is almost upon us, a time when we entertain the kiddies by recreating the torture and brutal execution of a religious maniac. What's not to love?

On November 5, we remember Guy Fawkes, the terrorist/freedom fighter (either way, forgive and forget, it was a long time ago); the bloke who wasn't even the leader of the Gunpowder Plot, didn't die at the stake (he was hanged) and left this world in 1606. On January 31.

Other than that, we've pretty much nailed it. Most people neither know nor care what is being marked on November 5, but a good time is had.

But what is the appeal of fireworks and why are they so easily available?

We refer not to the brilliant displays arranged by professional pyrotechnicians, such as this Wednesday's at Ashbrooke, Dalton Park and elsewhere. Oooh and furthermore, aaah. We mean the literal damp squibs you can buy over (usually) the counter.

If they were to be banned, as they surely should, the little ones wouldn't be missing much and there would be an increase in professionally run events for them to attend.

Despite having preposterous names like Wrath of the Gods, Freedom Flames (American, obviously) and Satan's Tornados, all privately bought fireworks provide is four seconds of overpriced "entertainment" - or serious injury and animal trauma.

On the home page of Essex-based retailer Fireworks Crazy, the first image you see is of a van with its wheels on fire. They possibly haven't thought this through.

No amount of "low-noise fireworks" proposals from councils is going to prevent misuse.

Health and safety gone mad. They only meant an average-sized Second World War bomb.

It would be a shame if those who use fireworks responsibly at home had their avenue of pleasure closed. Yet surely that would be a price worth paying - and not an exorbitant one.

If you don't believe me, have a squint in A&E at about 11pm this Tuesday.