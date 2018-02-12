Banned driver in dressing gown caught making trip to McDonald’s

A dressing gown-clad motorist took a late-night road trip to McDonald’s despite already being banned from driving.

Kelly Ann Hughes, was found sitting in the driver’s seat of the 61-reg Nissan Qashqai in a car park at Boldon Business Park, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “At 11.40pm on Saturday, November 4, officers received a radio message about a possible drunk driver, driving a vehicle.

“Officers saw the defendant in McDonald’s car park in Boldon.

“She was in a Nissan Qashqai parked in one of the bays, with its reversing lights on.

“The officer parked the police vehicle behind it.

“The female had the keys in the ignition and the engine was running.

“She was asked to open the window so the officer could speak to her but she refused.”

The officer managed to get into the vehicle removed the keys from the ignition.

“The female was wearing a dressing gown and slippers,” the prosecutor added.

The court heard the officer could smell alcohol and Hughes admitted having drunk half a bottle of wine, the court heard.

Ms Beck said: “She continued to be abusive, refusing to give her personal details.”

A roadside breath test was carried out, showing Hughes had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

She was told officers she had “only driven from Jarrow”, the court heard.

Hughes was arrested and placed in a police vehicle and taken to Southwick police station in Sunderland.

Ms Beck added: “She refused a breath test at the station and made no comment to questions asked of her.”

The court heard she was convicted of drink-driving last March, and is serving a 17-month driving ban.

Hughes, of Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen of breath, having no insurance and a further drink-related offence.

Valerie Bell, defending, said: “She has one matter recorded against her, that is the only time she has found herself in trouble with the courts.

“She’s at a loss to explain why she did what she did on that night. She had driven a short distance to McDonald’s to get some food.

“It was the wrong decision and it was a bad decision. When police arrived, unfortunately she completely panicked.”

The case was adjourned to allow the Probation Service to prepare a report.

She will be sentenced on March 5.