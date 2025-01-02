Ban for pet owner who let dog and kittens suffer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an elderly dog who was left with an untreated tumour on his paw and a chronic skin condition has been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Amanda Hagan, 36, of Brecon Place, Pelton, near Chester-le-Street, failed to seek treatment for Spook, a 15-year-old Border Collie cross type dog, who a vet said had been suffering for at least six months, the RSPCA said.

The tennis-ball sized tumour had pushed the bones in the dog’s paw out of place and he also had a widespread skin infection.

Picture issued by the RSPCA

Also in the house were two, nine-week-old male and female kittens, whose heavy flea infestations were causing discomfort and depriving them of the blood they needed to grow properly, the RSPCA said.

At a sentencing hearing at Peterlee Magistrates Court on 18 December, Hagan was also handed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work after previously pleading guilty to two offences contrary to the Animal Welfare 2006 following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

The court heard how RSPCA Inspector Helen Nedley had found Spook after going to the property on February 9 this year after reports about the welfare of two cats with diarrhoea who were living there.

In her written evidence Inspector Nedley said: “There was an obvious large lump on the dog’s front left paw which was about the size of a tennis ball. It was pink with a large crater on the surface which looked red and sticky.

“There was a large patch of thinning fur on Spook’s back end and the base of his tail was thickened and the skin on his underside was wrinkled and pink in colour. He had long claws and a strong smell.

“Mrs Hagan explained that the dog had been to the PDSA in Gateshead about four years ago and she was told that the dog had a fatty lump and it was normal for him to chew it.”

The inspector explained the concerns she had for the animals’ welfare and Hagan agreed to sign them over to the RSPCA and they were taken immediately to a vet.

In her written evidence the vet who examined them said: “Spook had a large growth on the foot of his left forelimb that was bleeding, infected, and likely self-traumatised.

“A radiograph was taken to assess the internal extent of the tumour. It was found to be displacing the dew claw and causing destruction of the bones in the digit as well as the formation of new bone on digit two and on the centre of the radius.

“These radiographic changes were consistent with an aggressive lesion, and due to the location of the mass, in order to achieve safe margins, the limb would have to be amputated.

“Spook, unfortunately, was not a good candidate for this procedure. He was limping and showed generalised muscle wastage consistent with arthritis, so his joints would not have coped well with the additional workload resulting from an amputation.”

Based on the tumor's appearance the vet estimated that Spooks had been suffering for a minimum of six months and this could have been mitigated had veterinary attention been sought sooner.

The vet said because the mass was causing him pain in multiple ways and his quality of life was poor, putting him to sleep was the kindest option.

The court was told that the black and white female kitten weighed 550g and the grey and black male kitten, who was being hand fed by Hagan, was 300g.

Both animals had significant flea burdens but quickly put on weight in foster care when provided with an adequate diet, weighing 1,100g and 920g respectively six weeks later.

Had the male kitten struggled to gain weight in foster care then an underlying illness would have been suspected and investigated, said the vet, adding their flea burdens had caused them to suffer for a minimum of ten weeks by depriving them of the blood they needed to grow and causing itchiness and discomfort.

Both kittens went on to make a full recovery and have since been rehomed.

Hogan, who will not be able to contest the ban for the duration, was also fined £80 and told to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £114.

In mitigation the court was told she had limited finances and personal and mental health issues.

Magistrates gave her a month to rehome a number of other cats she owns before the ban comes into force.