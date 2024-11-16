Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Problem parkers are continuing to cause a headache in two busy Sunderland roads.

Sunderland City Council says the notoriously bad parking in Chester Road and Durham Road is being penalised, but opposition councillors say the authority is a 'soft touch' on the issue.

There is some very inept parking in the Chester Road and Durham Road areas. | Sunderland Echo

In June 2023 the Echo reported on what some had called "lazy, ignorant" parking at the eastern ends of the two roads.

People living nearby say motorists are continuing to causing ‘dangerous’ problems for pedestrians and other road users by ignoring double yellow lines and parking partly or wholly on pavements.

Problem parking near Burk Park regularly blocks one lane of dual carriageway, one said.

One mother told the Echo: "I've got a pushchair and my uncle needs a mobility scooter and we're having to go on the road all the time. It's a death trap.

“Outside the post office is the worst. I don’t know why they even have rules.”

The situation is made worse by cyclists ignoring red lights and mounting the pavement - which is illegal under Rule 64 of the Highway Code, critics say.

Sunderland City Council said teams were taking action.

A spokesperson said: "The Highway Code sets down a series of laws and obligations for motorists and all highways users when driving, cycling and parking.

"The city council deploys civil enforcement officers to enforce parking restrictions, including along Chester and Durham roads and other routes into and out of the city centre.

"For example, since May and to the end of last month (October), there have been 119 officer patrols of Chester Road near the city centre and 45 penalty charge notices issued.

"In the same period for Durham Road close to the city centre, there have been 65 patrols and 15 penalty charge notices issued and nine penalty charge notices issued in the Mayfair garages/Burn Park approach area.

"If a vehicle is observed by an enforcement officer parked on the footpath adjacent to a restriction a penalty charge notice may be issued.

"Officers do also offer advice to motorists if they observe a vehicle causing an obstruction on the public highway.

"Council civil enforcement officers do not have the powers to enforce vehicles causing an obstruction when there are no restrictions in place."

But Councillor Julia Potts, who represents the area for the Lib Dems, is not satisfied.

Bad parking is a particular problem outside Chester Road Post Office. | Sunderland Echo

She said: "Residents and local Lib Dem councillors in Millfield and Thornhill have been challenging the council for best part of two years about the outrageous and dangerous parking daily on Durham Road, Chester Road and Hylton Road.

"Everyone is telling us the council is a soft touch that simply will not fine drivers who park illegally on yellow lines, or obstructing footpaths, cycle lanes, and pedestrian crossings.

“We've heard every excuse in the book from the council - but there is no excuse for what residents are having to put up with every day.

"The council needs to get a grip on this issue and prove to residents that it will take to task drivers who park illegally and dangerously on our streets."

You can report bad parking and other vehicle problems at the council’s Nuisance Vehicles web page.