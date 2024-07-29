Author Rob Mason to sign copies of new Sunderland AFC history book
Sunderland AFC: The Definitive History is a comprehensive, far-reaching look at the club. It begins with the birth of founder James Allan in Ayrshire in 1857 and takes the reader right up to the end of the 2023-24 season.
The author is club historian Rob Mason, who has written a string of books about SAFC. However, this one is different. Its 320 pages are entirely text; here are no pictures and it is more of a traditional history book.
Among Rob's more recent books are two volumes entitled The Absolute Record. The 2020 volume looked at the club on a season by season basis, whereas the 2022 book gave brief biographies of every Sunderland player - ever.
Rob told the Echo: "I'm very excited about the publication of this book, which I was asked to write to cover the entire history of the club.
"Whereas all of my recent books have basically been refence works, this is more a narrative story. It's not a coffee table book, it's a book for the serious fan who wants to understand the entire history of the club.
"I went to up to Ayr to find James Allan's birthplace then, went to Tarbolton where he grew up.
"I traced what Sunderland was like in 1857 and then lead up to the beginning of the club, looking at the very start of the club in 1879, dealing with the issue of its real start and its formal start.
"There are 12 chapters in the book going through all of the eras of the club."
Sunderland AFC: The Definitive History is hardback and costs £20. Rob will be signing copies in Waterstone's in The Bridges on Saturday, August 24, 11am-1pm.
Sunderland play Burnley at 3pm at the Stadium of Light the same day.
Yolanda Branch of Waterstone's said: "We're so excited to have Rob at our bookshop. His books have always been a customer favourite and no doubt this will be another hit. It's the perfect book for any SAFC fan."
