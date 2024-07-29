Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new book taking a detailed look at the history of Sunderland AFC is out now, with the author lined up to sign copies at a city bookshop.

Author Rob Mason will be signing copies of the book at Waterstone's in The Bridges. | 3rd party/SE

Sunderland AFC: The Definitive History is a comprehensive, far-reaching look at the club. It begins with the birth of founder James Allan in Ayrshire in 1857 and takes the reader right up to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The author is club historian Rob Mason, who has written a string of books about SAFC. However, this one is different. Its 320 pages are entirely text; here are no pictures and it is more of a traditional history book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among Rob's more recent books are two volumes entitled The Absolute Record. The 2020 volume looked at the club on a season by season basis, whereas the 2022 book gave brief biographies of every Sunderland player - ever.

Rob told the Echo: "I'm very excited about the publication of this book, which I was asked to write to cover the entire history of the club.

"Whereas all of my recent books have basically been refence works, this is more a narrative story. It's not a coffee table book, it's a book for the serious fan who wants to understand the entire history of the club.

"I went to up to Ayr to find James Allan's birthplace then, went to Tarbolton where he grew up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I traced what Sunderland was like in 1857 and then lead up to the beginning of the club, looking at the very start of the club in 1879, dealing with the issue of its real start and its formal start.

"There are 12 chapters in the book going through all of the eras of the club."

Sunderland AFC: The Definitive History is hardback and costs £20. Rob will be signing copies in Waterstone's in The Bridges on Saturday, August 24, 11am-1pm.

Sunderland play Burnley at 3pm at the Stadium of Light the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad