East-Asian inspired lifestyle brand KENJI is set to make its North East debut next year.

The retailer will launch a site at Metrocentre in March 2026, in the Lower Green Mall. The 3,589 sq ft store will be adjacent to Søstrene Grene, set to open in November and will introduce visitors to KENJI's character-led universe.

Gavin Prior, centre director at Metrocentre, said: "We're thrilled to welcome KENJI to Metrocentre for its first store in the North East. Their unique blend of creativity, culture and playfulness will really resonate with our visitors and it’s a fantastic milestone in the ongoing transformation of Lower Green Mall.

“The signing reflects not only the strength of our retail mix but also the centre’s ability to attract exciting, experience-led brands that can’t be found anywhere else in the region."

Lower Green Mall continues to attract leading retailers as it moves to full occupancy, with a recent flurry of investment from both existing and new tenants. Alongside KENJI, Swatch is relocating from a kiosk to an 846 sq ft unit, while Accessorize has committed to refurbishing its 2,781 sq ft store.

Eddie Shepherd, managing director of KENJI, added: "We are celebrating our tenth anniversary, and the new store in Metrocentre will be our first in the North East. We see expanding our retail portfolio nationwide as the most significant growth opportunity for our brand, and as part of that, having stores in the UK’s best shopping centres is vital.

“Metrocentre has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, which perfectly complements our aspirations and the immersive nature of our stores."