The historic Ashbrooke Sports Club is calling on people and businesses to support it following fears of closure.

Ben Robinson of Ashbrooke Sports Club said: "We will do our bit, but we need the community to get behind us." | 3rd party

The club has served Sunderland since Victorian times, but was almost forced to shut earlier this year due to declining use and membership

However, a new board of trustees is bringing fresh ideas and investment. The club now wants more people to use it to keep it going.

Ashbrooke has almost 500 members who use its facilities for four core sports: cricket, rugby, bowls and squash. It is a registered charity.

Improvements have been made and soon a local voluntary organisation will fill its restaurant space, while a range of events is being planned to attract new people.

Monthly membership is £15, entitling use of sports facilities and joining training and team structures. It also means a vote on club business, use of changing facilities, a members lounge for meetings and social events and other loyalty benefits.

Non-members can use the clubhouse, field, gym, astro-turf, function rooms, bars and café.

The club has a range of other groups and organisations, including physical therapy clinic, Ashbrooke Therapies, who offer physio, sports rehab, beauty and holistic therapies from the venue, personal trainers, football coaching, a table tennis club, networking events and an art group.

Newly refurbished bars host bands, quiz nights and functions.

Ben Robinson, project lead at Ashbrooke Sports Club, said: “This is such a treasured asset that has served the Sunderland community for decades

“But with increased costs to run it, as well as maintenance and upkeep of the facility, it has become clear that we need to think differently about how we deliver financial sustainability to ensure it’s around for decades to come.

“We will do our bit, but we need the community to get behind us and ensure they support the club by making use of it for sport and socialising. Historically we have been seen as a private members club and this is something we need to change.

“We’re open for business, we’re here to stay and we want more people from around Sunderland to enjoy some of the best and historical facilities we have to offer.”