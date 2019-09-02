Arson investigation launched after caravan set alight in Seaham
An investigation into an arson attack has been launched in Seaham after a caravan was set alight in the street.
One crew from Seaham Fire Station was called to the fire at 9.15pm on Friday, August 30.
Firefighters requested police from the scene when it became apparent the fire had started been started deliberately.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called at 9.15pm on Friday night to reports of a caravan on fire near Ryton Crescent in Seaham.
“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 483 of August 30.”
The crew used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.
It was initially reported that there were gas canisters involved but there weren’t any on the site.
Firefighters request police to attend at 9.30pm and left the incident in the hands of officers.