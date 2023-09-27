Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eyesore former pub which became an target for arsonists and a bugbear in the community is set to be demolished to make way for a new housing development.

The Whitburn Lodge in Augusta Terrace, Whitburn, closed in 2012 and has since been the subject of break-ins and deliberate fires, including infamously on New Year's Day 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitburn Lodge after the fire in January 2023. Photo: NationalWorld.

Now housebuilder Lovell Partnerships has announced it has bought the building and associated land, and plans to build 32 new homes on the site.

The planning application is set to be submitted at the end of September. A public consultation and planning consent will be required, with South Tyneside Council having the final say.

But developers say, subject to approval, work could start on the site in early 2024.

32 new homes are planned for the site of the Whitburn Lodge (Credit: Lovell Partnerships)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder says plans include 24 open-market three-and four-bedroom homes, with eight two-and three-bedroom affordable properties.

Lovell Partnerships says it will 'create a new community and enhance connectivity towards the coastline'.

Phil Jones, head of land and partnerships, said: “We’re always searching for the best locations, to build houses that complement and enhance the surrounding area where they’re based.

“Our newly secured land is perfectly placed to make the most of the surrounding South Tyneside coast – and with 25% of the homes being affordable housing, we’re looking forward to opening this lifestyle up to more local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many in the area will certainly be aware of the site that we’re planning to build on, and we know there’s lots of anticipation towards how our development will enhance the area.

“We’re confident that our plans will help to develop a great community, and alongside our early discussions with councillors and the Whitburn Neighbourhood Forum, we’d like to invite anyone interested to share their thoughts with us and with the council when they consult on our submitted planning application.”

Paul Devaney, regional managing director for Lovell North East, added: “This site is in close proximity to a stunning area of regional coastline, with popular spots like Seaburn nearby, as well as great city links to Sunderland and Newcastle too.