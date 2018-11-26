Arrests made after man threatens taxi driver with knife outside nightclub

Two men have been arrested after a man threatened a taxi driver with a knife outside a nightclub at the weekend.

Peterlee Police say that in the early hours of Sunday two men became aggressive towards a taxi driver outside Eden Bar in Peterlee, which led to one of the men threatening the driver with a knife.

The man is then thought to have made off towards a car wash nearby.

The same man is then thought to have argued with a man and a woman, in which he produced the knife to threaten the man.

Both men are said to have made off towards the town's bus station.

Peterlee Police say two men, who are not from the Peterlee area, have now been arrested but officers are still looking to identify the taxi driver and the couple involved in the second altercation.

A statement on Peterlee Police's Facebook page read: "Just after midnight on the November 25, 2018, two males have become abusive and aggressive to taxi drivers parked outside the Eden Bar, Peterlee, this has led to one of the males threatening a taxi driver with a knife before walking off towards the hand car wash, minutes later the male has begun to argue with a male and female at which time he has again produced a knife and threatened the male, both males have then made off towards the bus station where they have been detained by the police.

"The identity of the taxi driver and the young couple are unknown at this time and this request is made to ask them or any persons who may know who they are to contact police on 101 and quote reference DHM25112018-0013 with any information.

"Please note that the two suspects detained are not from the Peterlee area and had not been in either the Eden Bar or the Vibe nightclub, with the door staff from the Vibe intervening on behalf of the young couple and giving assistance to officers as they detained the suspects."