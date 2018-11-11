Armistice 100: Thousands turn out for First World War anniversary Remembrance Day

Thousands of people turned out at Remembrance Sunday parades across the North East as the nation marked the 100th anniversary of the and of the First World War.

At Seaham County Durham Deputy Lieutenant Derek Winter and Mayor of Seaham, Councillor Barbara Allen, were among the dignitaries who joined the town’s cadet groups the Royal British Legion and Pittington Brass Band for the service.

Army cadets mark Remembrance day, and the 100th anniversary of the Armistice in Seaham. Picture by Tom Banks

In Washington, a new ‘Tommy’ memorial constructed out of black metal and depicting a kneeling soldier contemplating was unveiled by the cenotaph, off Spout Lane, by Washington and Sunderland West MP, Sharon Hodgson.

At The Galleries in Washington, a replica First World War fighter plane - on loan from the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum - was put on display.

Volunteers, dressed in period uniforms, layed a commemorative wreath and observed a two minute silence.

Sunday’s Remembrance Day service bropught Houghton Methodist Church’s Festival of Poppies to a close at 10.30am.

The Seaham Remember Them Fund pebble display. Picture by Tom Banks

The church has had a display made up of 2,000 knitted and crocheted poppies on show all last week, along with paper flowers made by its junior church - with cash raised through donations during the display going to the Royal British Legion.

In Durham, the crew of the French Navy boat the Pluvier joined hundreds of servicemen and women for the Remenbrance parade.

The parade also featured the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Dragoon Guards, troopers from the Household Cavalry, members of the Royal Gurkha Rifles, the band and bugles of the Durham Army Cadet Force and the Durham Constabulary Brass Band.