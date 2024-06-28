Armed Forces Day flag flies in Sunderland ahead of weekend events
The Armed Forces Day flag was raised at City Hall this morning, Friday, June 28, ahead of a family fun and activities taking place at Seaburn Recreational Ground on both Saturday and Sunday.
Armed Forces Day takes place every year on the last Saturday of June to acknowledge military personnel and the contribution that they and their families make to their country and communities.
The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Allison Chisnall, hosted a flag raising ceremony and welcomed civic guests, armed forces veterans and standard bearers.
She said: "Sunderland is a city with a strong connection to the Armed Forces and this occasion gives us an opportunity to thank and pay tribute to them.
“Today we are thinking about all our residents in the Armed Forces, including their families and support organisations, and we acknowledge their contribution to society.
“I am honoured to represent the people of our city here today as we join our colleagues across the country in flying the Armed Forces Day flag.”
Across Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June the free Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend at Seaburn Recreational Ground will include musical performances, children’s entertainment, market stalls, street food, a fun fair and military vehicles and re-enactments.
Find more information at: Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend - MySunderland
