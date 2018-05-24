Apprentices needed to work on the Metro

Nexus is looking to recruit ten new apprentices to work on the Metro.

The tranport group is recruiting the apprentices in a variety of different areas, from Metro to the Shields Ferry as well as their headquarters.

The intake includes roles in engineering, transport planning, finance and training.

Hundreds of hopefuls are expected to apply for the roles and the closing date for applications is Monday, June 11.

Director of Finance and Resources at Nexus, John Fenwick, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to embark on a career in the public transport industry.

“We have had some notable success in developing apprentices at Nexus throughout the years and are continuing this vitally important investment so that we have the right people and the right skills in place to deliver essential public transport services for many years to come.

"For September’s intake, we are looking beyond the more traditional engineering apprenticeships and are expanding our intake to include transport planning, finance and training, which is particularly exciting.”

Applicants must have five GCSEs at grade 5/C or above which include maths and English. Engineering apprenticeships must have a science GCSE at grade 5/C or above too. Applicants are welcome regardless of gender, age or background.

To request an application pack visit www.nexus.org.uk or email recruitment@nexus.org.uk.