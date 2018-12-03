Apprentice award win for Sunderland business Hays Travel

Sunderland’s Hays Travel has scooped another award.

The firm has been recognised as the top apprentice employer in the country at the Investors in People awards 2018.

Apprentices inject the organisation with energy, ideas, enthusiasm, and interest. Jane Schumm

The awards celebrate the best people management practices amongst Investors in People accredited businesses, and this year winners were announced at a spectacular awards ceremony at The Roundhouse in Camden, London, last week.

Hosted by comedian Russell Kane, with winners announced by the voice of Strictly Come Dancing, Alan Dedicoat, this year’s awards were an opportunity for organisations from Investors in People’s international community to gather and celebrate the very best in people management.

The Apprentice Employer of the Year category celebrates organisations who provide opportunities for apprentices in their organisation to learn, develop and progress.

They understand that the apprentices of today have the potential to be the business leaders of tomorrow.

Hays Travel’s retail and training director, Jane Schumm, said: “We are extremely proud of our apprenticeship programme and the success it brings to both individuals and to our organisation as a whole.

“Winning the IIP Apprentice Employer of the Year award is yet another highlight of a fantastic year at Hays Travel, which has included being recognised in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and achieving our £1billion sales landmark.

“At Hays Travel we believe apprenticeships are vital to our business. Apprentices inject the organisation with energy, ideas, enthusiasm, and interest.

“We, in turn, provide first rate training, support and clear development progression routes, resulting in invaluable long-term team members.”

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “This year’s Investors in People Awards were an inspirational celebration of best practice across our international community. It was fantastic to see so many worthy organisations nominated for their approach to people management.”